9th Emirates Family Medicine Society Congress opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 9th Emirates Family Medicine Society (EFMS) Congress 2026 opened in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, bringing together approximately 1,200 physicians and healthcare professionals, alongside leading medical experts from 30 countries.

Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the three-day event is organised by the Emirates Family Medicine Society, a member of the Emirates Medical Association at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers from October 8 to 10, providing a platform for scientific exchange, professional development and international collaboration in family medicine and primary healthcare.

In her opening address, Sheikha Dr. Noura Khalid Saqr Al Qasimi, President of Emirates Medical Association, highlighted the central role of family medicine in healthcare systems, noting that family physicians are often the first point of contact for patients and provide continuous care across all stages of life.

She emphasised that family medicine holds particular significance in 2026, designated as the UAE's Year of the Family, reflecting the leadership's commitment to strengthening family wellbeing, social cohesion, care and stability as foundations of a resilient and compassionate society.

"We are proud of the remarkable progress achieved by the Emirates Family Medicine Society over the years, establishing itself as an increasingly important professional platform for family physicians and healthcare professionals across the UAE and the region," she said.

"What began as a commitment to advancing family medicine has evolved into a vibrant professional community dedicated to education, collaboration and innovation to improve the health and wellbeing of our communities. As healthcare continues to evolve through advances in medical science, technology, digital health, prevention and personalised care, we must ensure that patients and families remain at the heart of everything we do."

She added that the role of family medicine is expanding beyond being the first point of patient contact to becoming a cornerstone of preventive healthcare, early detection, chronic disease management and community health.

The congress, she noted, aims to equip family physicians with the knowledge, tools and expertise needed to keep pace with scientific advances and deliver comprehensive, patient- and family-centred healthcare.

During the opening ceremony, H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of an agreement between Special Olympics UAE and the Emirates Family Medicine Society to provide medical support for People of Determination.

The ceremony also featured an awards presentation honouring distinguished physicians and healthcare professionals for their contributions across six categories: Academic and Educational Excellence, Best Scientific Research, Clinical Excellence, Community Engagement, Leadership and Recognition, and Digital Health Excellence.

The congress features more than 30 scientific sessions, lectures, panel discussions and workshops, delivered by approximately 30 physicians, specialists and expert speakers. The programme also includes scientific abstract presentations and interactive discussions addressing a broad range of clinical challenges encountered in everyday family medicine practice.

Key topics include cardiovascular disease and risk assessment, diabetes, obesity and metabolic health, hypertension, kidney and liver diseases, respiratory conditions, brain health and early detection of Alzheimer's disease, paediatric emergencies, mental health, personality disorders, dermatology, musculoskeletal conditions, allergies and hormone replacement therapy.

The scientific agenda also explores lifestyle medicine, healthy longevity, evidence-based clinical practice, advances in chronic disease management, preoperative assessment for non-cardiac surgery, healthcare economics and management, and emerging therapeutic approaches to cardiometabolic health.

Among the programme highlights is a dedicated session titled "Unified Leadership, Stronger Communities: The Future of Family Medicine in the UAE", examining the evolving role of family medicine within the country's healthcare system.

Other sessions focus on lifestyle medicine and its role in adding years to life and life to years, alongside specialised discussions and a workshop exploring the contribution of primary healthcare to cardiometabolic health.

Dr. Wadeia Mohammed Sharief, President of the Emirates Family Medicine Society and Congress Chair, said the event serves as an important platform for bringing together local, regional and international expertise, enabling participants to exchange experiences, explore the latest scientific and clinical developments, and adopt best practices that contribute to improving healthcare quality.

"This year's congress coincides with the UAE's Year of the Family and is being held under the theme 'Family and Longevity', reflecting our wise leadership's vision to advance healthcare excellence and strengthen the UAE's position as a global destination for medical innovation," she said.

"Our approach to family health must be comprehensive, extending from prevention and early intervention to treatment, recovery and the promotion of long-term wellbeing."

Dr. Sharief added: "We are witnessing a fundamental transformation in healthcare. Medicine is no longer focused solely on treating disease, but increasingly on preventing illness, enhancing the body's ability to recover, and maintaining health and vitality throughout life.