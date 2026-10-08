ADAFSA, Silal Group collaborate to train, qualify Alternative National Service recruits

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), and Silal Group, the UAE’s leading agri-food and technology group, have signed a cooperation agreement to train and qualify Alternative National Service recruits, supporting the readiness of critical food facilities during emergencies and crises.

The agreement aims to equip recruits with the knowledge and practical skills required to perform critical and administrative roles across Silal’s food facilities and logistics companies. The 11-month programme combines theoretical and practical training and will be implemented in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The agreement was signed by H.E. Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and H.E. Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, on the sidelines of the two entities’ participation in the Global Food Week 2026, taking place from 6–8 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The collaboration reflects the two entities’ shared commitment to developing national capabilities and strengthening preparedness and response across critical sectors related to food.

In this regard, Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), said:

"This agreement comes as part of the Authority’s responsibility for managing and developing the Alternative National Service Programme within the food security sector, which aims to prepare qualified national talent capable of supporting the continuity of operations across critical food facilities and logistics services under all circumstances. Through our strategic partnerships with leading national entities, including Silal Group, we are equipping recruits with the practical experience and specialised skills needed to enhance their readiness to contribute to safeguarding food supply chains and supporting the UAE’s response to emergencies and crises, thereby reinforcing the resilience and long-term sustainability of the national food security system."

He added that the Alternative National Service Programme represents a pioneering national model for directing the energies of young Emiratis towards strategic sectors that are vital to the security and stability of society, foremost among them the food security sector. Through this programme, ADAFSA seeks to develop a new generation of national talent equipped with the specialist knowledge and practical expertise required to support business continuity across critical food facilities. This strengthens the nation’s preparedness to respond to evolving challenges and changing circumstances, while reaffirming that investment in people remains the cornerstone of building a more resilient and sustainable food system.

H.E. Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said: “We are proud to contribute to strengthening the readiness of the UAE’s sustainable food security ecosystem across facilities and operations by supporting, preparing and training national capabilities that can help ensure the continuity of this critical system under all circumstances.”

“Our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority highlights Silal’s expertise and operational capabilities by providing Alternative National Service recruits with the knowledge and practical skills required to work across food facilities and logistics operations. This contributes to strengthening the resilience and continuity of the UAE’s food security ecosystem.”

Under the agreement, Silal will deliver training programmes for critical and administrative roles in accordance with the approved plans and methodology. ADAFSA will manage the qualification and training programme, including the provision of planning and implementation tools, as well as the evaluation of the programme and its outcomes. The two entities will also collaborate on pilot and final exercises to assess recruits’ practical readiness.

The training programme will be open to recruits holding a high school certificate or equivalent qualification and above, in accordance with the requirements set by the National and Reserve Service Authority. The programme will also include a two-week annual refresher training course for recruits who successfully complete the programme.