Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

STOCKHOLM, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Canadian poet and author Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature in recognition of her innovative literary work, which combines playful engagement with classical traditions and the creation of new forms of contemporary literature.

The Swedish Academy, which awards the prize, praised Carson's bold and inventive approach to literature. The award carries a cash prize of 12 million Swedish crowns (US$1.2 million).

Carson, a Canadian poet and essayist, is renowned for combining poetry, prose, dialogue and translation in works that transcend traditional literary genres.

Born in Toronto, Canada, the 76-year-old writer has also held Icelandic citizenship since 2022.