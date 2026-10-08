EKTIFA launches its organic products in Bahrain

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment (Ektifa) has signed a cooperation agreement with Encyclo Trade and Better Foods, aimed at supplying and marketing organic and healthy food products and expanding their availability in the Bahraini market.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the companies’ participation in the first edition of the “Made in GCC 2026” Forum and Exhibition, held at Exhibition World Bahrain from 6 -8 October.

The products launched in the Bahraini market include Meliha Dairy, in addition to Saba Sanabel flour and pasta products. They are available at a number of retail outlets across different areas of the Kingdom, reflecting opportunities for cooperation among GCC companies in the organic food sector, while strengthening the presence of Gulf-made products and expanding consumer choices.

Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock and CEO of Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment “Ektifa,”, said that the agreement with Encyclo Trade and Better Foods represents an important step in EKTIFA’s efforts to expand the presence of its organic products across Gulf markets and establish new channels for commercial and marketing cooperation. This will enhance consumers’ access to these products in the Kingdom of Bahrain and across the GCC.

He explained that the cooperation with Encyclo Trade and Better Foods comes as part of EKTIFA’s approach to encouraging further commercial partnerships between private-sector institutions across the GCC countries.

Al Teneiji also highlighted that EKTIFA’s participation in the “Made in GCC 2026” Forum and Exhibition provided an opportunity to engage with Gulf-based companies and institutions and explore potential areas of cooperation. He emphasised the importance of such events in supporting intra-GCC trade and strengthening integration between the food and industrial sectors across the GCC.

The agreement comes within the framework of the opportunities provided by the “Made in GCC 2026” Forum and Exhibition for Gulf companies to connect, explore areas of cooperation, and exchange expertise, thereby strengthening commercial partnerships and supporting the growth and expansion of Gulf products across GCC market