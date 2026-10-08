FNC participates in IPU meetings on peace, security, science, technology

ARUSHA, Tanzania, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal National Council (FNC) participated in meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Standing Committee on Peace and International Security and the IPU Working Group on Science and Technology, held in Arusha, Tanzania, as part of the 153rd IPU Assembly.

The FNC was represented at the Standing Committee meeting by Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, a member of the FNC's IPU Group, while Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoory represented the Council at the Working Group on Science and Technology, where he was elected Vice-Chair.

During an expert hearing on an FNC-proposed draft resolution on maritime security and the protection of critical infrastructure during conflicts, Al Muhairi stressed the importance of safeguarding international shipping routes to ensure global economic stability, secure supply chains and uninterrupted trade and energy flows.

He called for stronger international cooperation and a comprehensive resolution grounded in international law to address maritime threats, including those posed by non-state actors, and protect vessels, ports, submarine cables and vital infrastructure against conventional, cyber and hybrid threats.

On military artificial intelligence, Al Muhairi emphasised the need for parliamentary oversight based on transparency, accountability, compliance with international humanitarian law and respect for human rights. He highlighted the UAE's efforts to develop legislative and regulatory frameworks for responsible AI use and called for unified international standards governing its military applications.

Addressing parliamentary diplomacy and mediation, he underscored their role in promoting dialogue, respecting national sovereignty and resolving conflicts, calling for stronger legislative frameworks and institutional capabilities to support parliamentary mediation efforts.

Separately, the IPU Working Group on Science and Technology discussed parliamentary engagement in science, technology and artificial intelligence, as well as its activities under the IPU Strategy for 2027–2031.

Khoory stressed the importance of integrating parliamentary and scientific diplomacy during conflicts and establishing institutional partnerships between parliamentarians and scientists to translate scientific knowledge into effective policies and legislation.

He also highlighted the need to ensure that technology is used responsibly and ethically to advance human welfare, development and peace.

The meeting further addressed AI ethics, greater parliamentary participation in science and technology, and ways to strengthen the working group's role in helping parliaments respond to rapid scientific and technological developments.