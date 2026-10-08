Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port Authority, DP World sign 15-year concession for New Mooring Container Terminal

DHAKA, Bangladesh, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and DP World have signed a 15-year concession agreement for the operation and maintenance of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) including Overflow Container Yard (NCT OCY) at Chittagong Port under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework. The partnership is expected to enhance terminal performance, strengthen Bangladesh’s trade and logistics capabilities, and improve connectivity with regional and global markets.

The agreement was signed today by Rear Admiral S. M. Moniruzzaman, Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, and Essa Kazim, Executive Chairman of DP World; in the presence of Shaikh Rabiul Alam, Minister of Shipping of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; Invest Bangladesh Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World; Rizwan Soomar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DP World's Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant and Egypt region, and other senior government and business leaders.

The New Mooring Container Terminal will remain under the ownership of the Chittagong Port Authority, with DP World responsible for its operation and maintenance under the 15-year concession. The partnership will enable Bangladesh to leverage DP World's global expertise, operational capabilities and technology to enhance terminal performance, improve supply chain efficiency and support the country's growing trade and logistics requirements.

The collaboration builds on the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Dubai and the Public-Private Partnership Authority under the Prime Minister's Office of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, aimed at advancing strategic infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnership initiatives across the country.

Rear Admiral S. M. Moniruzzaman, Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening Bangladesh’s maritime and trade infrastructure through the Public-Private Partnership framework. The New Mooring Container Terminal plays a critical role in supporting the country’s trade and logistics ecosystem, and this agreement will enhance operational performance, ease logistics constraints, and strengthen connectivity with international markets. By supporting domestic industry and facilitating more efficient trade flows, the partnership will strengthen Bangladesh's position in regional and global supply chains while creating a stronger platform for investment and long-term economic growth.”

Essa Kazim, Executive Chairman of DP World, said: “We thank the Government of Bangladesh and the Chittagong Port Authority for awarding this concession on the Public Private Partnership model. Bangladesh is an increasingly important trading and manufacturing economy, and we are committed to supporting its continued development. Through this partnership, DP World will connect the New Mooring Container Terminal to our global network of ports, logistics infrastructure and supply chain services, helping create more seamless links between Bangladesh and international markets. By combining our operational expertise, technology and end-to-end logistics capabilities, we aim to support trade, attract investment and create new opportunities for businesses across the country.”

Ashik Chowdhury, Chairman of Invest Bangladesh, said: “Our objective is to move trade at global speed. Bringing DP World into New Mooring Container Terminal is an important step in that direction. We at Invest Bangladesh are pleased to have supported this major port PPP. We want faster operations, stronger connectivity and higher standards at one of our most important trade gateways. For Bangladesh, it means a port system better equipped for the scale of trade we want to build.”

DP World is a leading provider of integrated logistics and supply chain solutions, with a global network of more than 60 ports and terminals handling nearly 10% of global container traffic. Its capabilities span Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, connecting businesses and markets across global supply chains.

Development plan includes upgrades to the terminal’s civil and equipment infrastructure, deployment of digital solutions and operational enhancements designed to improve cargo handling efficiency and support growing trade volumes. Working closely with the Chittagong Port Authority, DP World will focus on key operational areas including berth planning, yard management equipment utilisation, preventive maintenance, safety and sustainability.

The partnership is expected to support local workforce development, skills development and the introduction of international operating practices. It will also create opportunities for local businesses and workers to participate more actively in regional and global supply chains.