ADAFSA, Zayed for Good Foundation sign MoU to enhance food security

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed for Good Foundation on the sidelines of Global Food Week (GFW), held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 October.

The MoU reflects the two parties’ commitment to enhancing institutional integration and unifying efforts to build a sustainable agricultural and food sector that improves quality of life and supports food security.

The MoU was signed by Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director General of ADAFSA, and Dr. Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of the Zayed for Good Foundation, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The MoU aims to establish an institutional framework for cooperation between the two parties in a number of areas of mutual interest, contributing to sustainable development impact. Areas of cooperation include implementing joint initiatives in agriculture and food security to support sustainability and improve quality of life for the community, alongside supporting charitable and humanitarian programmes related to providing food and enhancing the capabilities of those in need through sustainable productive agricultural projects.

Domains of cooperation also include coordinating efforts in food safety and exchanging knowledge to ensure the provision of safe, high-quality food to beneficiaries of the Foundation’s initiatives, in addition to implementing training and capacity-building programmes in the agricultural and food sectors, contributing to the development of national talent and enhancing the sector’s preparedness.

The partnership also includes cooperation in food crisis and emergency management by supporting humanitarian initiatives related to providing food during disasters and exceptional circumstances, alongside organising joint awareness events and initiatives to enhance community awareness of agriculture, food and biosecurity.

The MoU also comes within the context of Zayed for Good Foundation’s new strategy, which places agricultural and food sustainability at the forefront of its priorities and seeks to build integrated systems that combine humanitarian work and sustainable development by empowering communities, enhancing innovation and expanding the scope of impactful partnerships.

Dr Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director General of ADAFSA, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Zayed for Good Foundation to build an integrated model that combines ADAFSA’s technical and regulatory expertise with the Foundation’s leading developmental and humanitarian role. This MoU directly supports our strategy to achieve sustainable food security through the implementation of joint initiatives to enhance local production and transfer knowledge and modern agricultural solutions, alongside improving the efficiency of food crisis management and ensuring the safety and quality of food for all members of society, thereby enhancing the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation and sustainability.”

“The MoU opens new horizons for knowledge transfer and building national capacities in the agricultural and food sectors. Through it, we seek to support sustainable productive projects and empower target groups, alongside enhancing awareness of biosecurity and food safety, ensuring the continuity of supply chains and transforming humanitarian work into a development system with a tangible and sustainable impact,” he added.

Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of Zayed for Good Foundation, affirmed that this agreement represents an extension of the Foundation’s new strategic direction towards building sustainable development systems that link humanitarian work with agricultural production, contributing to achieving food security and enhancing quality of life. He noted that the Foundation focuses its efforts on empowering target groups through sustainable productive projects that ensure food provision and enhance self-reliance, which is achieved through its partnerships with ADAFSA and national entities in the UAE and abroad.

Al Falahi added that this partnership reflects the importance of institutional integration in addressing future challenges, particularly in the areas of food security and crisis management, ensuring the continuity and quality of food supplies and enhancing community preparedness. Cooperation with ADAFSA represents an opportunity to integrate efforts in capacity-building and implement joint initiatives that serve the community and enhance food security.

This MoU embodies an advanced model of integration between development and regulatory roles, bringing together the humanitarian role of Zayed for Good Foundation with the technical and regulatory role of ADAFSA, contributing to the establishment of an integrated system capable of achieving sustainable and comprehensive impact.