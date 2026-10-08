Royal Development Holding, SAAS Properties award AED800 million main works construction contract to Fibrex LLC

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Royal Development Holding, a boutique premium real estate developer and subsidiary of Emirates Stallion Group (ADX: ESG), in partnership with SAAS Properties has appointed Fibrex LLC as the main contractor for Seamont Autograph Collection Residences, marking the project’s transition into full-scale construction and another significant milestone in its delivery programme.

Following the successful completion of enabling works, construction is scheduled to commence in October 2026, with a 27-month programme targeting completion in December 2028. Under the AED800 contract, Fibrex will undertake the project's main construction works, progressing Seamont Autograph Collection Residences into its next phase of delivery.

Located on Al Reem Island, Seamont Autograph Collection Residences has been conceived as a distinctive waterfront destination where contemporary architecture, Marriott's Autograph Collection standards, and thoughtfully curated residential experiences come together. Inspired by its mangrove setting and framed by the backdrop of Saadiyat Island's cultural district, the development has been designed to create a distinctive sense of place that reflects Abu Dhabi's evolving luxury residential landscape.

Tariq Nazzal, CEO of Royal Development Holding, said: “The award of the main works contract marks one of the most significant milestones in the delivery of Seamont Autograph Collection Residences, taking the project into full-scale construction. Together with our partners at SAAS Properties, we are committed to delivering a development that reflects a shared vision for quality, design excellence and long-term value. As Royal Development Holding continues to expand its portfolio of branded residences, our strategy remains focused on partnering with globally recognised brands and industry-leading specialists to create exceptional destinations with confidence. The appointment of Fibrex reflects our collective commitment to disciplined execution and to delivering Seamont Autograph Collection Residences to the highest standards.”

Ahmed Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Chief Executive Officer, SAAS, said: “Delivering our projects on time while maintaining the highest standards of quality has always been central to how we operate. For Seamont Autograph Collection Residences, we share a clear vision with Royal Development Holding and Marriott’s Autograph Collection to deliver a project that reflects the highest standards of design, quality and residential experience. Selecting the right construction partner is essential to achieving that vision, and we believe Fibrex brings the experience and capabilities needed to deliver on our commitments while maintaining the standards expected of a development of this calibre.”

Sufyan Saleh, Managing Director, Fibrex LLC "We value the confidence Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties has placed in Fibrex. Seamont Autograph Collection Residences is a significant undertaking, and we bring to it the depth of experience and technical capability required to deliver a development of this nature. As construction begins, our commitment is to execute the project with the discipline, quality and attention to detail it demands."

The appointment reinforces Royal Development Holding’s commitment to project delivery, prioritising experienced partners who uphold the highest standards of quality, safety, and technical excellence throughout every stage of development.