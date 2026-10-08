G5 Holding showcases latest defence products, industrial capabilities at Marrakech Airshow 2026

MARRAKECH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- G5 Holding is participating within the UAE National Pavilion at Marrakech Airshow 2026, taking place from 7 to 10 October at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech.

The company is showcasing a range of its products and systems across the fields of aerospace, air defence, unmanned systems, missiles, and land platforms, in addition to its capabilities in manufacturing, engineering, and systems development.

At the exhibition, G5 Holding is presenting more than ten products and solutions, including the B-250 multi-role light attack aircraft and the B-250T training aircraft. The company is also exhibiting four variants of the AlHeda missile family, as well as the AlDeraa short-range air defence system.

Also on display is Mazyad, a 4x4 vehicle equipped with AlHeda missile launch system, and the 8x8 Sweihan armoured vehicle fitted with protection systems and designed to operate across a variety of missions and operational environments.

As part of its participation, G5 Holding is also highlighting its advanced manufacturing capabilities, including the production of parts, components, and subassemblies used across the aerospace, land, maritime, defence systems, and missile industries. These capabilities also encompass research and development, engineering, manufacturing, and testing services.

The exhibition provides an important platform for the company to engage with government entities, decision-makers, manufacturers, and industry stakeholders, while exploring opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing, engineering, joint development, and defence technologies.

In this context, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of G5 Holding, said: “Our participation in Marrakech Airshow 2026 represents an important opportunity to engage with both existing and prospective partners, while gaining first-hand insight into market requirements and the evolving trends shaping the aerospace and defence sectors. The event also enables us to showcase our capabilities in developing and manufacturing defence products and solutions, while opening the door to further collaboration with companies and institutions operating within the industry.”

He added: “At this stage, we are focused on building practical and long-term partnerships, whether in manufacturing, joint development, or the exchange of expertise and knowledge. Such collaborations will help develop new capabilities and create opportunities for cooperation across international markets.”

G5 Holding’s participation in Marrakech Airshow 2026 forms part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its relationships within the aerospace and defence sectors and expand its network of strategic partnerships with government entities and global companies. These efforts support the company’s growth ambitions while enabling it to explore new opportunities for collaboration and investment in international markets.