Sharjah hosts perfumes, oud, cosmetics shows featuring over 200 companies, 700 brands

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Amid the notes of oud that carry the essence of tradition, fragrances that reflect a diversity of tastes and creativity, and cosmetics, care and beauty products that keep pace with the latest industry trends, the fourth edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition and the second edition of the Middle East Cosmetics Show will open tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The two exhibitions will run concurrently from 9 to 18 October 2026, with the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition featuring the participation of more than 200 companies and around 700 brands.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition reflects the deep-rooted connection of this industry to our Arab and Emirati culture, where perfume and oud form an integral part of hospitality, identity, and social heritage.

“At the same time, the industry continues to evolve through innovations that respond to the aspirations of new generations and the diverse tastes of consumers. Organising the exhibition alongside the Middle East Cosmetics Show brings together a broader range of sectors and brands in one place, offering visitors an integrated experience encompassing perfumes, oud, beauty, and care.”

He added: “Through organising these two exhibitions, we are committed to delivering a specialised experience that goes beyond showcasing products to highlight sectors with significant cultural and commercial presence in the region, while providing a platform for regional and international companies and brands to showcase their products, launch their brands, engage with customers, and expand their presence in the UAE and regional markets.

“The broad participation and extensive diversity of products also reflect our commitment to attracting different experiences that enrich both exhibitions and provide visitors with greater opportunities to discover the latest trends and innovations in the world of perfumes, oud, cosmetics, and beauty.”

Brands from Regional and International Markets

The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition will feature brands from a number of regional and international markets, including China, Türkiye, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and India.

Meanwhile, the Middle East Cosmetics Show will attract companies from India, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside products and brands from Europe, Asia, Arab countries, and the GCC states, reflecting the diversity of participation and the broad international and regional presence at both exhibitions.

An Integrated Platform for Perfumes, Oud and Beauty

The two exhibitions will open their doors to visitors to explore a wide world of perfumes, oud, cosmetics, beauty, and care products; discover the latest releases from participating brands; and experience a variety of compositions, fragrances, and products that combine traditional ingredients with contemporary trends.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage directly with brands, perfumers, experts, and industry enthusiasts.

Holding the two exhibitions concurrently will offer visitors additional value by providing access to a wide range of products and brands specialising in perfumes, oud, cosmetics, beauty, and personal care during a single visit, making Expo Centre Sharjah a comprehensive destination for those interested in these sectors.

The two events will also feature an exclusive pavilion for the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, further strengthening the presence of companies and brands while supporting opportunities for networking, collaboration, and the exploration of new business prospects.

The Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition will feature a diverse range of products, including Oriental and Western perfumes, oud oil, incense, blended fragrances, body and hair fragrances, incense burners, scented candles, and other products that appeal to those interested in the sector, while giving visitors the opportunity to discover new brands alongside established names in the world of perfumery.

The Middle East Cosmetics Show, meanwhile, will present a diverse selection of products and brands specialising in cosmetics, beauty, skincare, and personal care, reflecting the diversity of participating markets and industry trends across the region and worldwide.

Through organising specialised exhibitions, Expo Centre Sharjah continues to strengthen its role in supporting the trade and consumer exhibitions sector and providing platforms that enable regional and international companies and brands to showcase their products, launch new brands, engage with customers, exchange expertise, and expand their presence in the UAE and regional markets.

These efforts support business activity and contribute to stimulating markets associated with the perfume, oud, cosmetics, beauty, and personal care sectors.