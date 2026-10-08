DHA welcomes 11th cohort to 'Tibb wa Uloom' programme

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has welcomed 49 students to the 11th cohort of the Tibb wa Uloom (Medicine and Sciences), its study sponsorship programme for Emirati students.

The programme targets high-achieving secondary school graduates and university students who wish to study health specialities.

The students met Dr Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director-General of DHA, at a gathering during which the sponsorship contracts for the new cohort were signed.

Since the programme launched in 2016, a total of 618 students have enrolled to date, including 297 graduates. This reflects DHA's continued efforts to support and develop Emirati talent in health specialities and to prepare them to contribute to the progress of Dubai's health sector.

Women made up 84.8 per cent of all students enrolled in the programme, compared with 15.2 per cent men.

Medicine accounted for about 60 per cent of enrolments, followed by nursing and then allied health specialities, which include radiology, pharmacy, physiotherapy, nutrition and other health fields.

The specialities covered by the programme have evolved over the years in line with health priorities and the needs of the sector. New specialities, including public health, have been added on the basis of a clinical capacity study, to ensure that Emirati talent is prepared in priority health areas.

Asma Al Sharif, CEO of the Health Regulatory Sector at DHA, said that investing in Emirati talent is a cornerstone of the sustainable development of the health sector. She noted that enabling Emirati students to build academic and professional pathways in health specialities helps supply the sector with qualified professionals who can meet its needs and future aspirations.

She added, “The Tibb wa Uloom Programme is a long-term investment in Emirati talent. It begins by supporting students throughout their academic journey and extends to preparing them to contribute effectively to the health sector.”

She noted that the arrival of the 11th cohort reflects the continuity of this investment and the programme's role in building a new generation of Emirati health professionals.

Dr Khawla Al Hajaj, Director of the Medical Education and Research Department at DHA, said that the programme provides an integrated support system for Emirati students throughout their studies, combining academic sponsorship with training opportunities and practical development. This helps build their knowledge and skills and prepares them for the transition to professional life after they complete their studies.

She added that the programme aims to attract and prepare Emirati students who wish to study health specialities, according to defined criteria, supporting the preparation of qualified Emirati professionals who can contribute effectively to the health sector.