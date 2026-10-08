UAE claim bowling silver at Asia-Pacific Deaf Games

PENANG, Malaysia, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE deaf sports team secured the silver medal in the men's team bowling event at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Deaf Games in Penang, Malaysia.

The UAE finished runners-up with 4,785 points, just 63 behind gold medallists South Korea (4,848), while Bahrain took bronze with 4,407.

The UAE led the opening stage with 2,461 points against South Korea's 2,380, before the Koreans overturned the deficit in the second stage to clinch gold.

The six-member UAE squad comprised Ayman Al Maqbali, Tariq Shehab, Mohammed Al Eisai, Waleed Radwan, Adnan Al Jabri and Matar Al Rumaithi.

Al Maqbali led the UAE scoring with 1,303 points, followed by Shehab (1,235), Al Eisai (1,139) and Radwan (1,108).

The silver follows Al Maqbali's bronze in the men's singles event, bringing the UAE's bowling medal tally to two.

UAE coach Shaker Ali praised the team's performance and determination, saying the silver reflected their preparation, teamwork and commitment, with the gold medal decided by a narrow margin.