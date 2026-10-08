Sheraa, University of Al Dhaid sign MoU to turn student ideas into scalable ventures

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) and the University of Al Dhaid have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), creating a structured pathway for students and graduates to develop ideas into scalable startups, with access to Sheraa's programmes, expertise, and market opportunities, strengthening the connection between academic talent and Sharjah's entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The MoU was signed at the university’s campus by Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa and Prof. Aisha Bushelaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid.

The partnership will support the development of startups and innovative solutions, with both organisations encouraging ventures that respond to emerging market opportunities and broader economic development and innovation priorities in Sharjah and the UAE.

Students and graduates from the University of Al Dhaid will gain access to Sheraa’s membership program that can help them validate ideas, strengthen business models and explore opportunities for market entry and growth. They will also have opportunities to participate in the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), startup career fairs, innovation challenges and other Sheraa-hosted activities.

Sheraa will also support the university’s entrepreneurship and innovation courses through guest speakers, expert-led workshops and industry practitioners, bringing practical entrepreneurial and market experience into the academic environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi said, “Academic institutions have long been integral to Sheraa’s efforts to nurture entrepreneurial talent and strengthen Sharjah’s startup ecosystem. Our partnership with the University of Al Dhaid builds on this longstanding commitment, extending opportunities for students and graduates to engage with entrepreneurship and explore their potential as business founders. By bringing together the university’s academic capabilities with Sheraa’s expertise, programs, and networks, we aim to create practical pathways for emerging talent to develop their ideas, build viable businesses, and access opportunities for growth. Through this collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening the connection between academia and entrepreneurship, while supporting the development of a new generation of entrepreneurs who can contribute to Sharjah’s economic growth and competitiveness.”

Prof. Aisha Bushelaibi said, “This partnership represents an important step in strengthening the university’s role as an environment that fosters innovation and entrepreneurship, while translating knowledge and academic research into solutions and ventures that serve the community and contribute to sustainable development. Through our collaboration with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), we aim to empower our students, graduates and faculty members to develop their ideas and innovations and connect them with market needs and emerging opportunities across priority sectors. By doing so, we are creating stronger pathways for ideas and research to evolve into scalable and sustainable ventures, while equipping a new generation with the knowledge, skills and entrepreneurial mindset needed to contribute meaningfully to an innovation- and knowledge-driven economy.”

Sheraa and the University of Al Dhaid will also co-host workshops, competitions,and awareness programs, while joint campaigns will highlight entrepreneurial success stories and emerging opportunities across the priority sectors.