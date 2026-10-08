Sharjah Police participate in 26th Sir Bu Nair Festival

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police participated in the 26th edition of the Sir Bu Nair Festival, taking place at Al Heera Beach from 7 to 18 October, with a platform showcasing security technologies, highlighting its history of participation in the festival, and offering interactive activities for children. The participation aims to strengthen its community presence and reinforce direct engagement with the public.

The platform features a display of environmentally friendly drones designed for use as aerial reconnaissance patrols. These drones are used to secure areas and carry out aerial surveillance missions, highlighting Sharjah Police's adoption of modern technologies to support field operations, enhance security coverage efficiency and reduce response times.

The platform also offers interactive awareness and educational programmes aimed at promoting security awareness and encouraging preventive behaviours among the public.

In addition, a video presentation documents Sharjah Police's previous participation in the festival and highlights the major competitions in which its personnel have participated during earlier editions.

The (Policeman) character adds an engaging and interactive element to Sharjah Police's participation through activities designed to strengthen familiarity and trust between younger generations and police officers.

These activities also help communicate community awareness messages to children in an appealing and accessible manner.

Sharjah Police's participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting community and environmental events and providing experiences that combine knowledge with interactive engagement. It also reinforces the police's role in serving the community and enhancing quality of life.