Theyab bin Tahnoon inaugurates 15th season of Dubai Miracle Garden

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Miracle Group, today inaugurated the 15th season of Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden, under the theme ‘Fifteen Years, Blooming Together’.

Running until 31st May 2027, the new season features more than 200 million flowers across 72,000 square metres and, for the first time, will introduce a new theme each week throughout the season.

The inauguration was attended by Hamdan Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Miracle Group; Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO of Miracle Group; senior executives of the Group; and representatives from Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance Dubai Miracle Garden’s appeal as one of Dubai’s leading attractions, distinguished by its unique floral displays and creative designs.

He said, “Over its fifteen seasons, Dubai Miracle Garden has grown alongside Dubai, becoming part of the memories of its residents and visitors. This season is dedicated to the community that has contributed to its success, particularly the families and residents who continue to return year after year.”

The weekly themes will reflect the national and cultural calendar, bringing the UAE’s diverse communities together through flowers, art and music.

The opening months of the season will focus on wellness, culture and community, with activities marking Pink October, United Nations Day, UAE Flag Day and Diwali. The programme will also feature live music, family activities and fitness events as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Dedicated events will also mark Commemoration Day and Eid Al Etihad.

Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih said, “As we mark our 15th season, Dubai Miracle Garden continues to bring people together through shared experiences. Our weekly programme gives families a new reason to return, with cultural celebrations, live entertainment and activities to enjoy throughout the season.”

The garden showcases more than 150 flower varieties alongside its signature floral structures, which have earned it multiple Guinness World Records.

Since opening in 2013, Dubai Miracle Garden has welcomed millions of visitors and established itself as one of the region’s leading family attractions, contributing to Dubai’s appeal as a global tourism destination.

Dubai Miracle Garden will welcome visitors daily from 8 October 2026 to 31st May 2027. Opening hours are from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and from 9am to 11pm on weekends. Entry is free for children under the age of three.