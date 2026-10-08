Shams trains 700 government staff in AI

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Majed Al Suwaidi, Director of Information Technology at Sharjah Media City (Shams), said the training of more than 700 participants from 50 government entities shows a growing appetite for AI skills in the public sector. All of them went through workshops run by the Shams AI Club.

Al Suwaidi said the numbers underline the need for programmes that move government staff beyond simply hearing about new technology and into using it in their daily work. Shams, he said, backs that shift with initiatives that pair knowledge with practice, and that in turn lifts productivity and improves how teams work.

The workshops started with AI fundamentals and went on to prompt engineering, productivity tools, task automation, data analysis and content production. Responsible and ethical use of the technology was part of the syllabus too.

The programme builds on the first phase of the initiative, which Shams launched to build practical knowledge of AI. Participants spent as much time trying out modern tools on their own job tasks as they did on core concepts.

Abdullah Al Sharhan, Director of the Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Department at Shams, said the club focuses on a hands-on experience. Participants learn what smart tools can do, test them and apply them to their own tasks.

He added that the response to the programmes shows why Shams should keep building skills and widen awareness of what AI applications make possible, which in turn supports innovation and raises performance across sectors.

The Shams AI Club works as a platform for learning, experimentation and innovation. It combines training programmes, applied workshops and practical challenges. Government employees are its main audience so far, but it also targets private-sector staff, entrepreneurs, media professionals, content creators and students.

Shams said it will keep expanding training and applied learning opportunities. It describes the initiative as part of Sharjah's push towards an economy built on knowledge and creativity.