AQU honours winners of Islamic Economics Research Award

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of Al Qasimia University (AQU), the Sharjah Centre for Islamic Economics at AQU organised a ceremony to honour the winners of Al Qasimia University Islamic Economics Research Award at the university’s theatre.

The ceremony was attended by Jamal Salim Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University (AQU); Prof. Dr Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University (AQU); Dr Yasser Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Centre for Islamic Economics; deans of colleges; members of the academic and administrative faculties; and students.

Al Turaifi and Al Khalaf honoured the award winners, congratulating them on the quality of their research and their academic contributions to advancing Islamic economics studies and strengthening its contemporary applications.

In his speech, Al Khalaf expressed his highest appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of the University, for His Highness’ patronage of the award and continued support for science, knowledge and scientific research.

He said His Highness’ patronage gives the award high value among researchers and encourages them to compete in producing high-quality research that contributes to the advancement of the economic sector and promotes the principles and values of Islamic economics on sound scientific foundations that meet the requirements of the times.

Al Khalaf noted that AQU’s mission extends beyond transmitting and teaching knowledge to producing and developing it, and linking scientific research to the issues of the Ummah, the needs of communities and the challenges of the times. He added that the award serves as a scientific platform that builds bridges between the university, researchers, and academic and financial institutions, supporting the development of the Islamic economics ecosystem and advancing its applications.

He explained that the strong response to the award reflects the vitality of scientific research in this field and is in line with the UAE’s focus on developing the legislative and institutional environment for Islamic finance and enhancing its global presence.

In the Islamic jurisprudence category, the winners were Professor Dr Murad Rayeq Rashid Awda from Jordan, for his research titled Achieving the Objective of Justice in Wealth Distribution through Islamic Financing Tools: An Analytical Jurisprudential Study, and Dr Mohamed Shafie Miftah Bouchieh from Egypt, for his research titled Fintech and its Role in Developing the Islamic Economy: A Jurisprudential and Objectives-Based Study.

In the Islamic economics category, Dr Abdel Karim Ahmed Qandouz from Algeria won for his research titled Building a Quantitative Model to Measure Objectives-Based Compliance in the Islamic Financial System, while Dr Rima Misbah Al Qaryouti from Jordan won for her research titled The Islamic Bank of the Future: An Innovative Model for Crowdfunding Based on Digital Waqf and Artificial Intelligence.

In the law category, Dr Ibrahim bin Mudhkir bin Saleh Al Otaibi from Saudi Arabia won for his research titled Investor Protection in Sukuk, while Dr Jamal Sayed Khalifa Mohamed from Egypt won for his research titled Fraudulent Bankruptcy in Islamic Financial Institutions: A Jurisprudential and Objectives-Based Legal Study.