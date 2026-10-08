Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Generation for a Greater Tomorrow’ initiative

DUBAI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched the community initiative ‘A Generation for a Greater Tomorrow’, bringing children and their families together through an interactive experience that introduces them to the Municipality’s diverse areas of work and demonstrates how municipal services contribute to the way the city functions and supports everyday life. The initiative will take place at City Centre Mirdif from 7 to 11 October, from 10:00am to 10:00pm.

The initiative combines education, exploration and recreation through a series of interactive stations designed to help children gain knowledge and develop skills through age-appropriate activities, games and practical experiences.

The programme also provides opportunities for families to participate together, in line with the UAE’s Year of the Family and its emphasis on strengthening family participation and engagement.

Through a range of experiences, children can explore different aspects of municipal work and gain a better understanding of their connection to everyday life. An agriculture-focused station introduces children to local plant species and the basics of growing seedlings, preparing soil, and applying effective irrigation and cultivation methods, highlighting the role of agriculture and green spaces in the city.

The initiative also introduces children to basic health and safety practices at home and in public spaces. Activities cover common household tools and key safety principles relating to roads, beaches, parks and other public places, helping children connect what they learn with situations they may encounter in their daily lives.

A dedicated platform focuses on communication, creativity and content creation, giving children an opportunity to develop their speaking and presentation skills, express their ideas and explore different ways of creating and sharing content.

The programme also features interactive digital games that introduce children to municipal services in an accessible and age-appropriate way. One game explores health and safety management, including public health services related to veterinary care and pet welfare, while another introduces waste management and the importance of proper waste handling in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and sustainability.

An interactive laboratory platform gives children an introduction to the world of laboratories through simple scientific experiments, while demonstrating the role of laboratories in municipal work and their relevance to everyday life.

Through ‘A Generation for a Greater Tomorrow’, Dubai Municipality aims to strengthen children’s understanding of municipal work while giving them opportunities to explore their interests and develop skills across different fields and areas of specialisation. The initiative also provides an opportunity to engage with the aspirations of the next generation and strengthen their connection with the work that contributes to developing Dubai and enhancing the quality of life of its residents, supporting the continued development of a more attractive, sustainable and liveable city.