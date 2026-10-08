PublisHer opens nominations for 2027 PublisHer Excellence Awards

SHARJAH, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- PublisHer, the global network championing women's leadership in the publishing industry, opened nominations for the 2027 PublisHer Excellence Awards, marking the fourth cycle of its flagship recognition programme.

Founded by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, PublisHer created the Awards to celebrate women's professional achievements, champion diversity, equity and inclusion across the industry, and support ongoing professional development. For past nominees and winners, the recognition has provided a platform to be seen, a formal record of achievement, and a network of peers and mentors that extends far beyond the ceremony.

Since launching in 2022, the Awards have grown into one of publishing's most closely watched celebrations of women's contribution to the industry, drawing nominations from around the world and every link in the value chain, from editorial and rights to sales, marketing, technology and entrepreneurship. The 2026 edition received 102 nominations from 34 countries.

PublisHer Founder H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, "Every PublisHer Excellence Awards cycle reaffirms how much female talent, creativity and vision there is in every corner of our industry. Opening nominations for a fourth year is a chance to bring more of that leadership into the light, because the more women we recognize, the more we change what leadership in publishing looks like."

The 2027 PublisHer Excellence Awards are presented across three categories, each recognising a different aspect of leadership:

Emerging Leader: celebrating a rising star who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, big-picture thinking and the ability to drive positive change early in her career.

Innovation: recognising significant contributions to the book publishing business, from storytelling and editorial leadership to management strategy, company culture and technology.

Lifetime Achievement: acknowledging a career book publisher who has made a significant and lasting impact on the industry throughout her life.

PublisHer is inviting the whole industry to take part in the nomination process. Colleagues, mentors and peers, both men and women, are urged to put forward female book publishers whose contribution merits wider recognition. Self-nomination by deserving women is also strongly encouraged.

Nominations for the 2027 PublisHer Excellence Awards close on 12th January 2027, with the Awards being given in April 2027.