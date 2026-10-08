Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition 2026: A platform connecting heritage, innovation, new growth opportunities

ABU DHABI, 8th October, 2026 (WAM) -- As Global Food Week 2026 drew to a close, the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition stood out as one of the event’s flagship specialised showcases, highlighting the importance of the date palm and dates sector within the wider food and agriculture ecosystem.

The exhibition reaffirmed its position as a platform that brings together agricultural heritage with promising economic and investment opportunities, supporting the sector’s growth and strengthening its competitiveness regionally and internationally.

Held in strategic partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, the exhibition brought together a distinguished group of farmers, producers, experts, researchers, buyers and industry leaders from around the world. The event provided a comprehensive environment for knowledge exchange, partnership building and the exploration of new commercial opportunities.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary-General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said, “Through its 12th edition, the Abu Dhabi International Date Palm Exhibition has successfully reinforced its position as a specialised regional and global platform for the date sector. This achievement reflects the continued support of the UAE’s wise leadership and the country’s ability, over the past two decades, to strengthen its global leadership in the development of the date palm industry and date production.”

He added, “This year’s edition welcomed 100 exhibitors and participants from 12 countries, reflecting the exhibition’s growing international profile and increasing interest in the opportunities it provides for knowledge exchange and the presentation of the latest innovations and technologies serving the sector.”

He noted that this year’s exhibition added significant value to Global Food Week by connecting the date palm and dates sector with a broader ecosystem spanning agriculture, agritech, food and beverage, trade and investment. This integration provided participants with greater opportunities to access new markets and establish business relationships with partners from around the world.

The event highlighted the rapid transformation taking place across the sector, from advancements in cultivation, processing and packaging methods to the development of value-added products and innovative solutions that meet the needs of modern consumers and markets. These developments showcased the substantial economic potential of the dates industry, not only as an important part of the region’s cultural heritage, but also as a dynamic sector with considerable opportunities for growth and expansion.

One of the defining features of this year’s exhibition was its focus on strengthening direct engagement between producers, buyers and distributors. By facilitating meaningful connections, the event supported supply chain development and opened the door to long-term commercial partnerships. It also provided companies and entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase innovations, explore emerging trends and discover technologies that can improve productivity and enhance product quality.

The exhibition further highlighted the important role of the date palm and dates sector in advancing food security and sustainability. Through the exchange of knowledge, best practices and increased collaboration among industry stakeholders, the event contributed to efforts aimed at strengthening the sector and reinforcing its place within the future food system.

As the curtain falls on its twelfth edition, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition continues to cement its position as a global platform that brings together producers, investors and experts under one roof. It also demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s ability to leverage the enduring legacy of the date palm to drive innovation, support economic growth and create new opportunities for the dates sector in local and international markets.