EU exported €48.8 billion in goods to Canada in 2025

BRUSSELS, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- In 2025, the EU exported €48.8 billion worth of goods to Canada and imported €33.0 billion, resulting in a €15.8 billion trade surplus.

Compared with 2024, exports (€48.2 billion) increased by 1.2%, while imports (€28.0 billion) rose by 18.0%, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In 2025, the EU’s largest export product group to Canada was machinery and mechanical appliances at €9.4 billion, equal to 19.3% of the total exports. Next were pharmaceutical products (€5.5 billion; 11.2%), vehicles, cars, motorcycles and parts (€5.4 billion; 11.1%), electrical machinery and equipment (€3.3 billion; 6.7%) and optical, photographic and medical instruments (€2.0 billion; 4.1%).

For imports, the largest product groups were ores, slag and ash (€4.0 billion; 12.2% of all imports) and machinery and mechanical appliances (€3.8 billion; 11.4%). These were followed by mineral fuels, oils and distillation products (€3.1 billion; 9.4%), aircraft, spacecraft and parts (€2.9 billion; 8.9%) and pharmaceutical products (€1.9 billion; 5.9%).