Ebola cases in Congo rise to 8,728, deaths exceed 4,200

KINSHASA, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Institute of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced on Thursday that the number of cases in the Ebola outbreak had risen to 8,728, including 4,205 deaths.

In its daily report, the institute said 63 new cases and 27 deaths had been recorded over the past 24 hours, while 10 people had recovered.

Earlier, Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), warned of the risk of the virus spreading to neighbouring countries as it continues to spread across the Democratic Republic of the Congo.