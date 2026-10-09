WMO: El Niño could be among the strongest witnessed since 1950

SINGAPORE, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- El Niño will intensify even more before peaking in December, the United Nations (UN) said Thursday, warning it could be among the strongest witnessed since at least 1950.

The naturally occurring weather phenomenon is set to bring higher temperatures to much of the planet, the UN’s weather and climate agency said, with its impact compounding the effects of man-made climate change.

“El Niño will continue to intensify ahead of its forecast peak in December,” the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said in its monthly Global Seasonal Climate Update.

“It is likely to bring above-average temperatures to much of the globe and shift rainfall patterns, increasing the risk of drought and floods in different regions.”

El Niño warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, pressure and rainfall patterns.

It typically takes place every two to seven years and lasts around nine to 12 months. Conditions oscillate between El Niño and its opposite La Niña, with neutral conditions in between.

“El Niño is firmly established and strengthening rapidly,” said WMO chief Celeste Saulo as quoted by AFP.

“WMO forecasts indicate a near-100% likelihood that it will persist through February 2027, potentially being one of the strongest since at least 1950.”

Saulo explained that El Niño does not add new heat to the planet, but releases heat being stored in the ocean.

“The ocean it’s drawing from is the warmest we’ve ever measured it. There is simply more heat available to release,” she said.