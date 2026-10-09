Malaysia closes schools in several states, territories due to haze

KUALA LUMPUR, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Schools in several Malaysian states as well as its federal and administrative capitals will be closed on Friday, the education ministry said, after smoky haze caused by forest fires in neighbouring Indonesia pushed air pollution to unhealthy levels.

The areas ​affected include the states of Johor, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, as well as the country's capital Kuala Lumpur and its administrative centre Putrajaya, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

Malaysia's Air Pollutant Index classifies air quality as "unhealthy" from 101 to 200, "very unhealthy" from 201 to 300, and "hazardous" above ​300. On Friday morning, 37 areas recorded unhealthy API levels, according to government data.

Indonesia has struggled to contain forest and land fires across several provinces, which have led to thick haze in neighbouring nations including Malaysia ​and Singapore.

Malaysia's ‌Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday Indonesian President Prabowo ​Subianto had agreed to take necessary steps to combat the haze, ​with Malaysia ready to offer assistance. Anwar said he had asked Malaysia's Foreign Minister to push for a meeting of ministers from the Southeast ​Asian bloc ASEAN to coordinate a regional response and support Indonesia's efforts.