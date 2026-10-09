UAE, Russia cooperate to organise Russian National Arabian Horse Championship

MOSCOW, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 Russian National Arabian Horse Championship will begin on Saturday at Maxima Park in the village of Gorki Sukharevsky, Dmitrovsky District, Moscow Region, in cooperation with the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS).

Around 30 horses representing 18 owners and studs will compete in the championship, which aims to promote Arabian horse breeding and strengthen cooperation among owners and breeders.

Maxima Park is one of Russia's prominent specialised equestrian complexes, hosting numerous local and international championships and events throughout the year.

The EAHS has allocated prize money for the qualifying classes and trophies for the final winners as part of its efforts to support owners and breeders and enhance the quality of competitions.

The EAHS's participation reflects its efforts to expand international cooperation, develop Arabian horse championships and preserve the breed as an integral part of the UAE's national heritage.

The Society also seeks to strengthen the breed's global presence and improve services for Arabian horses and their owners and breeders worldwide.