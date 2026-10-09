Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organises UAE–France Energy Forum to deepen cooperation

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), in cooperation with CCI France UAE, co-organised the UAE-France Energy Forum under the theme “Powering Tomorrow Together” at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

The forum brought together senior government officials, energy industry leaders, experts and stakeholders from both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore new opportunities in the energy sector.

The forum provided a platform for strategic dialogue, knowledge exchange and business engagement, building on the longstanding energy partnership between the UAE and France and a high-level UAE delegation's visit to Paris in May 2025.

The forum examined the evolving global energy landscape and the need to balance decarbonisation with energy security, economic competitiveness, technological development and reliable energy supply. Discussions focused on areas where the UAE and France can leverage their complementary capabilities to support resilient and sustainable energy systems.

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the MoEI, said the UAE and France share a commitment to developing secure, resilient, competitive and increasingly low-carbon energy systems.

He said the forum offered an opportunity to translate this commitment into practical cooperation by bringing together governments, industry leaders, investors and research institutions.

Al Olama highlighted opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, electricity grids, energy storage, nuclear power, innovative technologies, oil and gas decarbonisation and strategic infrastructure to support economic growth and the energy transition.

Marie Audouard, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the UAE, said, “France stands ready to support the UAE in strengthening the resilience and strategic autonomy of its energy system. Together, we are building a more secure, resilient, and low-carbon energy future.”

The forum featured three high-level thematic sessions addressing key priorities across the energy sector.

The first session, “Powering Resilience: Renewables, Grids, Storage & Strategic Energy Infrastructure,” explored the development of resilient electricity systems capable of integrating growing volumes of renewable energy while meeting rising electricity demand.

Discussions covered grid modernisation, energy storage, renewable integration and infrastructure investment, as well as the implications of economic and technological development for future electricity systems.

The second session, “Low-Carbon Solutions: Nuclear & Innovative Technologies Shaping Energy Sovereignty,” examined the role of nuclear energy and innovative low-carbon technologies in supporting energy security, decarbonisation and long-term energy resilience. Participants discussed the contribution of technology and industrial expertise to reliable low-carbon energy systems and explored opportunities for knowledge exchange and cooperation between UAE and French stakeholders.

The third session, “Oil & Gas: Carbon Footprint Reduction, CCS, Energy Security & the Future of Global Supply,” addressed the continued role of oil and gas in the global energy system and the transformation of the sector through emissions reduction, carbon capture and storage (CCS), operational efficiency, technology and innovation.

The session also considered the relationship between energy security, investment and the evolution of global energy supply.

Alongside the thematic discussions, the forum facilitated government-to-government (G2G) engagements, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and networking opportunities, connecting participating organisations from both countries and creating opportunities to explore potential partnerships across the energy value chain.

The forum highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between governments, energy companies, infrastructure operators, technology providers, investors, financial institutions, academia and research organisations in addressing the increasingly complex requirements of the global energy transition.

Through “Powering Tomorrow Together,” the UAE and France reaffirmed the value of sustained dialogue and practical engagement in advancing energy cooperation and strengthening connections between their respective energy ecosystems.

The forum is expected to support continued engagement between UAE and French stakeholders following the event, with a focus on identifying opportunities for technological, industrial, and investment cooperation across areas of shared strategic interest.