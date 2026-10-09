National Drug Enforcement Authority, UAE University discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority, and Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), discussed cooperation in scientific research, specialised studies, student awareness programmes and knowledge exchange to protect young people from the dangers of drugs.

The discussions took place during Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad's meeting with Nusseibeh and his delegation, which included Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, Vice Chancellor of UAEU. Rashid Hamad Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Authority, also attended.

The visiting delegation was briefed on the the authority's responsibilities, drug prevention and awareness programmes, and national and international efforts to combat drug abuse.

Sheikh Zayed reaffirmed the authority's commitment to expanding partnerships with academic and research institutions to support evidence-based decision-making and develop innovative awareness programmes targeting young people.

Nusseibeh praised the authority's efforts to combat drugs and stressed the importance of academic partnerships in raising awareness among young people through sustainable initiatives that support community security and stability.