NMDC Group inaugurates ‘Abu Al Bakhoush’ dredger

BEIJING, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Group, a global leader in integrated marine, energy, construction, logistics, and engineering solutions, on Friday inaugurated the Abu Al Bakhoush vessel, a state-of-the-art self-propelled heavy-duty cutter suction dredger.

The ceremony, held in Nantong, China, marks a strategic milestone in the Group’s long-term international growth strategy and ongoing fleet expansion, adding to its over-170-vessel fleet and reinforcing its readiness to execute complex, large-scale projects across international markets.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Mohamed Najeeb Alrazhi, representing the UAE Embassy in China; Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, NMDC Group CEO, and other members of NMDC leadership attended the inauguration ceremony.

To showcase the state-of-the-art vessel firsthand, NMDC Group welcomed a distinguished delegation of regional and international clients, strategic business partners, maritime industry experts, and the host shipyard's executive leadership.

Built by Jiangsu Haixin Shipping Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., the Abu Al Bakhoush is a heavy-duty, rock-cutting dredger with an overall length of 148 metres and a maximum dredging depth of 38 metres, making it fully equipped for the high-precision dredging of trenches, navigation channels, and harbours.

Powered by a 7.8 MW cutter and 30,040 kW of total installed power, the self-propelled cutter suction dredger significantly expands NMDC Group's dredging capacity.

Al Zeyoudi said, "Abu Al Bakhoush combines Chinese shipbuilding expertise with the marine experience of a UAE national champion, reflecting the mutual benefits of our strategic partnership with China. As NMDC marks 50 years, this milestone demonstrates how Emirati companies are turning strong economic ties into tangible results and strengthening the UAE's position as a global economic hub."

Dr. Zaghloul said, “The Abu Al Bakhoush reflects our strategy: to grow responsibly and take NMDC Group into more international markets. It strengthens the Group's infrastructure and sets a new foundation for sustainable growth, with a GREEN PASSPORT-certified vessel built to advanced technology and environmental standards. But assets alone do not drive growth; people do, and we will continue developing our people so they get the most from this investment. Guided by our Guardian leadership, we are building a Group that creates lasting value for our shareholders.”

Eng. Niels de Bruijn, NMDC Dredging & Marine Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Abu Al Bakhoush significantly strengthens our dredging capabilities, combining high installed power with the heavy-duty rock-cutting capabilities required for some of the most demanding marine environments. Its addition to our fleet enhances our capacity to deliver complex coastal, port and offshore infrastructure projects with greater efficiency, reliability and scale.

"As we continue to expand and modernise our fleet, we remain focused on equipping our teams with the capabilities and assets needed to deliver safely and effectively across the markets we serve.”