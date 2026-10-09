National Media Authority, TikTok hold training session to develop young Arab media talent

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Media Authority (NMA), in cooperation with TikTok, organised a training session as part of the eighth edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme, aimed at developing participants' digital content creation skills and enhancing their understanding of storytelling through short-form videos, live streaming and digital tools.

Organised by the Arab Youth Centre (AYC) from 27th September to 14th October, the programme brings together young people from across the Arab world. The session forms part of the authority's efforts to support emerging media talent through partnerships with digital platforms that provide opportunities for training, learning and knowledge exchange.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the NMA, said investing in young talent was essential to developing responsible and influential Arab media.

He stressed the importance of aligning media training with technological developments and industry needs, enabling young people to produce credible content that reflects their identities and community values while reaching audiences through innovative approaches.

Al Shehhi said partnerships with digital platforms offered young people opportunities to gain practical experience and understand content creation and distribution tools. He added that combining technical skills with professional responsibility will strengthen their ability to verify information, maintain public trust and build a sustainable media presence.

Fatima Al-Halami, Executive Director of the AYC, said the programme aims to prepare young media professionals with the knowledge, research, analytical and leadership skills needed to address issues affecting their communities and contribute to the development of the media sector.

She added that the session combines journalism fundamentals with an understanding of industry developments, helping participants use modern storytelling techniques to present their work and reach wider audiences.

Kinda Ibrahim, General Manager of Content Operations at TikTok for EMEA, welcomed the collaboration with the National Media Authority and the Arab Youth Centre. She said the partnership aimed to equip participants with the skills and tools needed to tell their stories, express their cultures and engage effectively with audiences.

Ibrahim added that the session provided practical insights into content creation and audience engagement while encouraging the responsible use of modern technologies.

She also expressed TikTok's commitment to supporting a generation of Arab media talent that combines creativity with credibility and contributes to enriching digital content.

The session focused on three main areas: digital content creation and storytelling through short-form videos; live-streaming opportunities on TikTok, including audience engagement and building online communities; and the platform's business solutions to support brand growth and strengthen audience connections.

It also highlighted best practices for producing creative and responsible content, supporting the programme's efforts to prepare young Arab media leaders to keep pace with developments in the digital media landscape.