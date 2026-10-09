37 Emiratis graduate from Nafis International Programme in partnership with Huawei

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), in partnership with Huawei, celebrated the graduation of 37 UAE nationals from the second cohort of the Nafis International Programme at a ceremony held on Thursday.

The graduates, comprising recent university graduates and final-year students specialising in technology-related fields, completed a two-month training programme in the UAE with practical training in the People’s Republic of China aimed at developing their technical, professional and leadership skills.

The programme, one of ETCC's flagship initiatives, focuses on emerging technology fields, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, big data and 5G networks, to prepare Emirati talent for future job opportunities.

Participants completed four weeks of specialised training in the UAE, followed by four weeks of practical training at Huawei's facilities in Shenzhen, China, alongside visits to technology and innovation centres.

The programme also offered opportunities to develop leadership skills, build professional networks and gain international experience. Participants earned the Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) certification, strengthening their qualifications and competitiveness in the job market.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the ETCC, said the graduation marked an important milestone in efforts to prepare Emirati talent for the future economy. He said the programme combined technical knowledge, practical experience and exposure to international best practices to equip participants with the skills needed to compete in emerging sectors.

Al Mazrouei praised the graduates' achievements and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to the UAE's technological advancement and innovation.

David Li, CEO of Huawei UAE, said the partnership with ETCC reflected the importance of investing in young Emirati talent and equipping them with the technical and professional skills required by the labour market.

He reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to supporting initiatives that develop national capabilities in technology and innovation.

The programme supports the UAE's efforts to build a knowledge- and innovation-driven digital economy and aligns with the objectives of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Through its partnership with Huawei, ETCC aims to connect Emirati talent with international expertise, strengthen their readiness for rapidly growing sectors and enhance the UAE's competitiveness as a global technology and innovation hub.