UAE economy reaches AED961.9 billion in H1 2026, with non-oil GDP growing by 1.8%

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) announced that the UAE's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached AED961.9 billion at constant prices in the first half of 2026, recording growth of 0.4 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Non-oil GDP grew by 1.8 percent, increasing the contribution of non-oil activities to 79.2 percent of the national economy, compared to 78.1 percent during the corresponding period of the previous year.

FCSC data highlight the continued pivotal role of non-oil activities in the national economy, with their growing share of GDP and diversification across several key sectors, particularly trade, financial and insurance activities, construction, manufacturing, and real estate activities.

The GDP results for the first half of 2026 reflect the continued diversification of the UAE's economic base and the growing role of non-oil activities. Their expanding contribution to economic activity demonstrates the diversity of growth drivers and supports sustainable and balanced growth across a broad range of economic sectors.

The first-half indicators also underscore the importance of accurate statistical data in monitoring the performance and transformation of the UAE economy and providing a comprehensive picture of the contributions of different sectors. This supports evidence-based decision-making and reinforces the role of the national statistical system in informing planning and policymaking.

In the second quarter of 2026, the UAE's real GDP reached AED476.9 billion, representing a decline of 2.1 percent compared to the same period in 2025. Non-oil activities also contracted by 1.1 percent, as several economic sectors, particularly tourism, transport, and trade, were affected by regional developments and disruptions to travel.

FCSC data showed that the contribution of non-oil activities to real GDP increased to 79.2 percent in the first half of 2026, while oil activities accounted for 20.8 percent. These figures reaffirm the importance of advancing economic diversification and expanding the contribution of non-oil sectors to support sustainable growth and strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of the national economy.

Financial and insurance activities recorded the highest growth rate among major economic activities in the first half of 2026, rising by 14.8 percent, followed by information and communication activities at 7.3 percent, health and social work activities at 6 percent, construction at 5.1 percent, government activities at 3.6 percent, and real estate activities at 2.3 percent.

In terms of contributions to non-oil GDP during the first half of 2026, trade activities ranked first, accounting for 16.2 percent, followed by financial and insurance activities at 15.2 percent, construction at 13.1 percent, manufacturing at 11.8 percent, and real estate activities at 7.9 percent.

The GDP results for the first half and second quarter of 2026 are preliminary estimates based on the statistical methodologies and time series currently in use.

Meanwhile, the FCSC, in collaboration with its partners across the national statistical system, continues to implement the UAE Comprehensive GDP Revision Programme. The updated national GDP time series will be released following the approval of the comprehensive revision results in the first quarter of 2027.