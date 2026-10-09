Rental Disputes Centre settles 2,350 cases worth AED401 million in nine months

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) in Dubai concluded 2,350 rental disputes through amicable settlements worth a total of AED401 million in the first nine months of 2026, with an average resolution time of six days per case.

The results highlight the effectiveness of the RDC's conciliation procedures in resolving rental disputes efficiently while protecting the legal rights of all parties.

The figures also reflect the centre's efforts to improve dispute resolution mechanisms and judicial services amid continued growth in Dubai's rental market.

Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Centre, said the results demonstrated the effectiveness of amicable settlements in resolving disputes swiftly while maintaining procedural standards and protecting the rights of those involved.

He added that the RDC continues to develop its legal framework to support stable contractual relationships and strengthen confidence in Dubai's judicial system.

Conciliation is a key alternative dispute resolution mechanism used by the RDC, allowing landlords and tenants to reach mutually agreed settlements without resorting to formal litigation.

Settlement agreements are approved by a supervising judge, giving them the force of an enforceable legal instrument.

The process also helps reduce the social and economic costs of prolonged disputes while promoting cooperation between the parties.

The RDC said it remains committed to improving procedural efficiency, ensuring fair access to justice and promoting amicable settlements as an effective means of resolving rental disputes in Dubai.