ADCAN Pharma signs five partnerships with global partners during CPHI Milan

MILAN, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADCAN Pharma, a UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, signed five licensing and local manufacturing agreements and binding term sheets with international partners at CPHI Milan 2026, the global pharmaceutical trade event held from 6th–8th October 2026 in Milan.

The agreements and term sheets span cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and oncology, and are intended to support licensing, technology transfer, and local manufacturing partnerships. The company said the deals will help expand its product portfolio and strengthen pharmaceutical production in the UAE, KSA and the rest of the Middle East.

Dr. Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Research and Studies Advisor at the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), said, “International partnerships in licensing, technology transfer and local manufacturing are an important enabler of the UAE’s pharmaceutical industry. At the EDE, we are committed to ensuring that this growth is supported by a regulatory environment that strengthens quality and compliance, enables innovation and knowledge transfer, and enhances the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured pharmaceutical products in regional and global markets.”

“These agreements reflect our focus on building long-term partnerships that can strengthen local manufacturing and expand access to essential medicines,” said Hamdan Mohamed AlDahmani, Chairman of ADCAN Pharma. “Our priority is to support patient access, capability transfer, and the continued growth of the UAE’s and the region’s pharmaceutical sector.”

Dr Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer of ADCAN Pharma, said the MoUs are part of the company’s broader localisation strategy. “Through licensing and technology transfer, we aim to bring critical therapies closer to patients in the UAE while strengthening our capabilities across cardiovascular care, diabetes, and oncology across KSA and the Middle East."

The partners include Elpen, Alvion, and Genepharm of Greece; Inventia of India; and Lotus of Taiwan.

The company said the EDE plays a key role in supporting the UAE’s industrial and healthcare priorities by advancing a regulatory environment that strengthens local pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality, compliance and innovation, while supporting the resilience of medicine supply chains.

It added that this role complements national initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates and the expansion of local production, helping strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity, improve patient access, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation.