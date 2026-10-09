Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Emirates Arabian Horse Society to participate in Morocco horse show

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and the Emirates Arabian Horse Society will participate in the 17th edition of the Salon du Cheval d’El Jadida in the Kingdom of Morocco from 13th to 18th October 2026 at the Mohammed VI Exhibition Park in El Jadida, under the theme “The Horse in the Service of Humanity.”

Organised by the Association du Salon du Cheval, the event will provide a platform to showcase the UAE's equestrian heritage, highlight the cultural significance of purebred Arabian horses and strengthen cultural cooperation and knowledge exchange between the UAE and Morocco.

In collaboration with public and private sector partners, the Authority and the Society will present a UAE pavilion highlighting efforts to preserve purebred Arabian horse bloodlines, alongside traditional equestrian practices and Emirati craftsmanship.

The pavilion’s design draws inspiration from Qasr Al Hosn, a monument embodying Abu Dhabi's historical journey. Drawing on authentic Emirati architectural elements, traditional motifs and decorative details, the space reflects the UAE’s rich heritage, bringing together the character of the past and the dynamism of the present.

Visitors will be introduced to Emirati traditions through displays of Al Sadu weaving, traditional attire and jewellery, bukhoor, perfumes and visual arts, alongside the UAE's Arabian Horse Studbook, publications and visual presentations.

The pavilion will also feature a traditional Emirati majlis reflecting the country's values of hospitality and community, while a Bedouin tent (Bayt Al Sha'r) will offer insights into traditional Emirati life, the local environment and hospitality customs.

The cultural programme will include folk performances, workshops on Arabic coffee preparation and serving traditions, a poetry competition inviting Moroccan poets to explore the significance of horses in Arabic literature and culture, and a fine arts competition inspired by horsemanship and equestrian life.

The participation aims to promote the UAE's longstanding equestrian traditions, strengthen cooperation with Moroccan institutions and introduce international audiences to Emirati heritage.

The El Jadida Horse Show brings together horse breeders, riders, specialists and enthusiasts for competitions, exhibitions and cultural and professional activities celebrating the role of horses in heritage and society.