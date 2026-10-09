Mental wellbeing integral part of child’s journey: Make-A-Wish UAE

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Make-A-Wish UAE has stressed the importance of supporting the mental and emotional wellbeing of children with critical illnesses, saying psychological support is as essential as medical care.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, observed annually on 10th October, the Foundation highlighted the need to listen to children and their families and provide a supportive environment that helps them cope with treatment and maintain hope.

Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish UAE, said critical illnesses can disrupt children's daily lives, replacing play and childhood activities with medical appointments and treatment, often affecting their emotional wellbeing.

He said granting wishes gives children something to look forward to, creates opportunities for joy and self-expression, and helps families share meaningful experiences.

Citing global research by Make-A-Wish, Al Zubaidi said the wish-granting experience can contribute to children's physical, emotional and social wellbeing while strengthening resilience and hope among children and their families.

"Throughout the treatment journey, children need more than medical care; they need something that restores their sense of life beyond illness and gives them a reason to look forward to tomorrow," he said.

He added that fulfilling wishes allows children to dream, make choices and express themselves, helping them and their families approach treatment with a more positive outlook.

Al Zubaidi stressed that children should not be defined by their illnesses but by their dreams and ambitions, underscoring the importance of addressing the needs of both children and their families through medical, emotional and humanitarian support.

Make-A-Wish UAE reaffirmed its commitment to working with families, healthcare providers and partners to reach more eligible children and fulfil their wishes, creating meaningful experiences and lasting memories.