'Fatima bint Mubarak Centre' holds research retreat on motherhood, childhood

AL AIN, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Motherhood and Childhood Research held a research retreat on Thursday, bringing together researchers, academics, experts, government representatives and relevant organisations to identify national research priorities supporting policies and programmes for mothers and children.

The retreat, held at the Centre at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) in Al Ain, also aimed to strengthen cooperation among academic, government and community institutions. The Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Motherhood and Childhood Research is affiliated with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The event opened with discussions on the role of multidisciplinary research in addressing challenges related to motherhood and childhood and providing evidence to improve policies and services.

An introductory session reviewed the national research landscape in health, education and social care, highlighting emerging issues and areas requiring further study.

Participants then divided into three working groups covering these sectors to assess existing research, identify knowledge gaps and examine emerging challenges. The groups evaluated potential research priorities based on their impact and feasibility, ranked them in a research priorities matrix and proposed strategic projects for each sector.

During a plenary session, participants presented their proposed priorities, potential projects and implementation partners, while exploring ways to strengthen cooperation among research institutions, government entities and community organisations.

The retreat concluded with recommendations for developing an integrated research agenda and action plan to guide future studies and support evidence-based policies on motherhood and childhood.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Vice Chancellor of the UAEU, said investing in mothers and children was an investment in society's future, stressing the role of universities in producing research that addresses community needs.

"The University's responsibility is to draw on its academic expertise to study these issues within the context of UAE society and provide reliable knowledge that helps stakeholders better understand the needs of mothers and children and develop appropriate responses," he said.

He expressed hope that the retreat would lead to research partnerships addressing practical needs, with results contributing to improved healthcare, education and social support for mothers and children.

The retreat forms part of the Centre's efforts to advance applied research and specialised knowledge, support sustainable development goals and strengthen the UAE's position as a regional hub for research and innovation in motherhood and childhood.