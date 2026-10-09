Frontline Heroes Office marks World Mental Health Day

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Frontline Heroes Office has stressed the importance of prioritising mental health to support frontline workers and ensure they can continue performing their duties effectively under all circumstances.

In a statement marking World Mental Health Day, observed annually on 10th October, the Office highlighted this year's theme, "To Hear Lived Experience: Real Voices, Real Change", which emphasises the importance of involving people with lived experience in shaping policies, services and decisions affecting their lives.

The Office praised healthcare professionals and other frontline workers for fulfilling their responsibilities in demanding environments that require constant preparedness and the ability to manage pressure.

It stressed the need to recognise the challenges they face, ensure access to appropriate support and create working environments that address their personal wellbeing alongside their professional responsibilities.

The Office also commended the UAE Government's efforts to strengthen support for healthcare workers through policies and initiatives.

It emphasised that recognising the contributions of frontline workers should extend beyond acknowledging their service to ensuring their wellbeing while they perform their duties.

"Protecting those who protect our community begins by caring for them," the Office said, stressing the importance of working environments that recognise the individual behind the profession.