DoH designates SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City as Centre of Excellence for stroke treatment

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has designated SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC) in Al Ain Region, part of PureHealth and a SEHA subsidiary, as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for stroke, emphasising DoH’s commitment to elevating healthcare services across various specialities in the Emirate.

STMC is set to become Al Ain’s premier destination for comprehensive stroke treatment and services. As a designated CoE for stroke, STMC will deliver exceptional, high-quality care for stroke patients, offering comprehensive treatment options and solutions for stroke management, including vascular surgeries, neurosurgical interventions, advanced clot-dissolving therapies, and more.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said, “This designation strengthens our growing network of stroke CoEs, with two already established in Abu Dhabi and now a third in Al Ain Region, thereby significantly expanding access to specialised stroke care throughout the community.

"STMC not only delivers world-class healthcare services but also serves as a vital hub for medical education and research, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision to establish an intelligent and sustainable healthcare system that prioritises health, health longevity and quality of life for all community members.”

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer at PureHealth, said, “This recognition of SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City as a Centre of Excellence for stroke reflects PureHealth’s commitment to delivering specialised, world-class care across the UAE. As part of our integrated ecosystem, STMC embodies our mission to extend healthy life and enhance quality of life by combining clinical excellence, cutting-edge technology, and a patient-first approach.”

The recognition of STMC as a CoE for stroke reflects its commitment to clinical excellence, cutting-edge technology and patient-centred care. Accredited by the American Heart Association (AHA) as a Comprehensive Stroke Centre, STMC upholds global best practices in stroke management and consistently exceeds key performance indicators set by the DoH, ensuring timely interventions, improved patient outcomes and the highest standards of quality care.

STMC’s dedicated stroke unit provides comprehensive acute stroke care and integrated rehabilitation services, supported by a highly specialised multidisciplinary stroke team.

The facility utilises state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and advanced treatment options to ensure rapid intervention for stroke emergencies. This includes AI-enhanced CT Perfusion, CT Angiography and MRI stroke protocols to enable rapid and precise diagnosis. Tele-stroke services further optimise care by facilitating remote expert consultations for quick, accurate treatment decisions, ensuring patients receive timely specialised care.

CoEs are healthcare facilities that are designated by DoH to provide specialised programmes in particular medical areas, in line with best practices and highest quality standards.

CoE's stand out with their world-class infrastructure, highly skilled and internationally accredited workforce, multidisciplinary resources, cutting-edge technologies and latest healthcare innovations, and clinical and scientific research while delivering best-in-class healthcare to patients in the Emirate and beyond.

CoEs must meet the minimum standard requirements issued by DoH, which outline the necessary criteria and prerequisites for licensed healthcare facilities seeking to acquire the designation. DoH outlined key indicators that are taken into consideration when evaluating whether the healthcare facility can be recognised as a Centre of Excellence. The indicators cover the following points: clinical outcomes, patient experience and safety, quality of medical services, levels of employee competency, and the facilities’ medical education, research strategies, and residency programmes. DoH also assesses the accreditations to determine the healthcare facility’s eligibility to become a CoE.

Healthcare facilities that are interested in learning more about the Emirate’s standards for Centres of Excellence, please visit: www.doh.gov.ae/resources/standards.aspx