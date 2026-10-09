Khaled Balama heads CBUAE delegation at Annual Meetings of IMF, World Bank Group in Bangkok

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and UAE Governor to the IMF, will lead the CBUAE delegation participating in the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group, scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from 12th to 18th October 2026.

The meetings will bring together financial and economic policymakers from around the world. The CBUAE delegation includes the Assistant Governors and a number of senior CBUAE officials.

The CBUAE’s participation in these meetings aims to achieve a number of strategic objectives, including advancing digital transformation and using artificial intelligence to support inclusive and resilient economic growth, building a financial system capable of adapting to the challenges of climate change, and promoting financial inclusion.

The meetings will also provide an opportunity to explore economic and investment opportunities in light of current geopolitical developments and exchange views on global social transformations.

The CBUAE’s participation also aims to highlight the UAE’s leading approach to financial innovation and green finance, and to develop innovative financing solutions that support financial stability and sustainable development both regionally and internationally.

It further seeks to reinforce the UAE’s leadership in adopting advanced fintech solutions to build a secure digital economy, while strengthening partnerships with international institutions, central banks and regulatory authorities to support the growth of a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.

The delegation’s agenda includes active participation in key international meetings, notably the Group of Twenty (G20) meetings, the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) Group meeting and the Group of Twenty-Four (G24) meeting. The delegation will also participate in the Annual Meetings Plenary Session of the Boards of Governors, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting and the GCC-Asia Economic Forum.

The delegation will highlight developments in the UAE economy, the country’s growth outlook and the UAE’s experience in strengthening financial stability, advancing technology-enabled digital regulatory frameworks and promoting fintech innovation. This includes advanced payment initiatives and central bank digital currency (CBDC) projects, alongside efforts to develop an economic model that enhances the UAE’s competitiveness at regional and international levels.

The delegation will also hold a series of strategic and bilateral meetings with central bank governors, leaders of international financial institutions and regulatory authorities. These meetings will focus on strengthening cooperation in financial services innovation and developing cross-border payment infrastructure.

The delegation will also participate in high-level events on economic cooperation, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a key financial hub in the global economy.

Balama said, “The UAE’s participation in these meetings reaffirms its commitment to the vision of our wise leadership to build an advanced financial sector that drives digital innovation and sustainable finance at regional and global levels.

"Through this international platform, we aim to highlight the strength and resilience of the UAE’s financial system and the effectiveness of our regulatory and supervisory frameworks, while exploring ways to accelerate technological transformation and develop resilient cross-border payment infrastructure. These efforts will further strengthen consumer protection and support inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”