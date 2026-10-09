ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to begin December 12

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The eighth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will take place on 12th December, starting from Abu Dhabi Corniche and bringing together elite international runners and thousands of participants of various nationalities and age groups.

The new starting point will offer runners a scenic coastal route, combining competitive racing with community participation.

The event will also feature the Abu Dhabi Marathon Village at ADNOC Headquarters Park along the Corniche, which will open on 7th December, five days before the main race.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the Corniche starting point would add a distinctive element to this year's marathon.

"Abu Dhabi Corniche is one of the capital's most iconic landmarks and destinations. Through this new starting point, we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for runners and spectators, reflecting the remarkable progress the event has achieved over seven successful editions and keeping pace with the continued growth in participation from within the UAE and abroad," he said.

He added that the Marathon Village would turn the event into a week-long sporting and community celebration, bringing together runners, spectators and families ahead of race day.

The marathon forms part of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council's efforts to encourage physical activity, promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen the capital's position as a destination for major international sporting events.

The eighth edition will feature a 42.195-kilometre marathon, a two-person marathon relay, and races over 10 kilometres and 5 kilometres, alongside a 2.5-kilometre race for families and children.

As part of preparations, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council will organise two preparatory races. The first will take place in Al Dhannah City on 24th October over 10 kilometres, followed by a 21.1-kilometre half-marathon in Al Ain on 7th November.

Launched in 2018, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has recorded steady growth, with its seventh edition attracting more than 37,000 runners.