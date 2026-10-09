DIHAD Organisation, Government of Zambia sign MoU to establish Zambia Medical City

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and the Government of the Republic of Zambia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, to establish a framework for the development and establishment of Zambia Medical City in the Republic of Zambia.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, and Hon. Prof. Roma Chilengi, Minister of Health of the Republic of Zambia, during the UAE–Zambia Business Forum, which was held in the capital, Abu Dhabi, lately. The move marks a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Zambia across healthcare, sustainable development, knowledge exchange and capacity building.

Zambia Medical City is designed to bring together specialised medical services, healthcare education and training, research, advanced medical capabilities and supporting infrastructure within an integrated ecosystem. The project is intended to strengthen access to specialised healthcare, advance professional expertise and develop a more resilient and sustainable healthcare system in Zambia.

The development is expected to include specialised centres in addition to a hospital, university and training facilities, creating an environment that connects healthcare delivery with education, research and the development of specialised national capabilities.

For DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, the MoU extends beyond supporting individual initiatives; it is about connecting expertise, institutions, resources and strategic partnerships to help build capabilities that can endure and grow.

Al Attar said, “This MoU reflects a shared commitment to moving beyond conventional approaches to development and towards building sustainable systems that create long-term value for communities. Zambia Medical City represents an ambitious vision for strengthening healthcare capabilities through an integrated ecosystem that brings together specialised medical services, education, training, research, and technology.”

He added, “We also see this initiative within the broader context of the UAE’s longstanding commitment to building constructive partnerships that contribute to sustainable development. Our cooperation with Zambia opens an important avenue for translating this commitment into a long-term healthcare development that can serve communities in Zambia while contributing to the country’s wider regional role in medical excellence.”

The Zambia Medical City is also expected to contribute to Zambia’s wider economic and development ambitions by creating employment opportunities and supporting the growth of Medical Tourism.

Chilengi said, “The signing comes as the UAE and Zambia continue to strengthen their bilateral relationship, with the two countries exploring expanded cooperation across areas including the economy, renewable energy and infrastructure. The UAE and Zambia have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, which span more than five decades, and expanding cooperation in support of their shared development priorities.”

The MoU further reinforces DIHAD Sustainable Organisation’s commitment to sustainable, long-term development through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange and capacity building. The organisation seeks to support initiatives that strengthen institutional capabilities, develop specialised expertise and create lasting benefits for communities.

Through Zambia Medical City, the partnership establishes a foundation for deeper UAE–Zambia cooperation in healthcare while opening opportunities for international expertise, technology, and knowledge to contribute to the development of a future-ready healthcare ecosystem in Zambia and the wider region.