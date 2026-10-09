UAE showcases labour market policies, achievements at ‘Doha Dialogue’

DAR ES SALAAM, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), participated in the second ‘Doha Dialogue’ on labour mobility, hosted by Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on 5th and 6th October 2026.

Held under the theme "From Commitment to Action: Advancing Fair and Sustainable Labour Mobility between Africa and GCC States", the event was attended by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, representing Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Participants included representatives from 34 GCC, African, and Arab countries, along with delegates from the African Union Commission, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Arab Labour Organisation (ALO), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and a distinguished group of experts and academics.

The UAE reaffirmed the importance of the Doha Dialogue as a platform for labour-sending and receiving countries to exchange expertise, address shared priorities and develop practical solutions to improve labour mobility governance and establish safe, orderly and sustainable migration pathways.

It highlighted its approach to labour mobility governance, focusing on skills development, workers' rights, technology and artificial intelligence (AI), alongside international cooperation to promote decent work.

International cooperation is another key pillar of this approach, supporting efforts to establish sustainable labour mobility pathways.

The UAE said its private-sector workforce had grown by more than 101 percent over the past five years, while the number of companies increased by approximately 46 percent, reflecting the country's attractiveness to international investment and talent.

The UAE highlighted that it is shifting focus away from responding to current demand for skills, working instead to proactively forecast future labour market requirements. To that end, the country is launching a set of comprehensive, integrated, and AI-supported skills platforms, most notably "UAE Skills", which aims to forecast future jobs and skills requirements, aligning education and training with labour market needs.

The Doha Dialogue builds on regional cooperation initiatives, including the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, launched by the UAE in 2008 to promote collaboration between labour-sending and receiving countries in Asia.

The Doha Dialogue complements these efforts by strengthening cooperation between GCC and African countries, facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices, and developing joint solutions to emerging labour mobility challenges.