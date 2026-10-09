FIA President: UAE has become one of world’s leading destinations for motorsport

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), has affirmed that the UAE has become one of the world’s leading destinations for motorsport, while the Middle East continues to strengthen its position on the global motorsport map.

Hosting Grand Prix races in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar has helped broaden the sport’s fan base, particularly among young people and women, in line with the FIA’s strategy to expand participation and make motorsport more accessible to all.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ben Sulayem said the long-term commercial and strategic agreements secured by the FIA in recent years mark a new chapter in the development of global motorsport. These agreements aim to strengthen institutional stability and governance while establishing sustainable financial and commercial foundations to support the continued growth of world championships and enhance their ability to attract investment and drive innovation.

He explained that the agreements, covering the FIA Formula One World Championship, rallying, endurance racing and Formula E, extend well beyond commercial considerations. Together, they form an integrated framework for supporting the sport’s growth, enhancing competition safety, improving the fan experience and creating greater opportunities for drivers, teams, manufacturers and member clubs worldwide.

Ben Sulayem highlighted the FIA’s success over the past 18 months in establishing a more stable framework for its global championships. The Concorde Governance Agreement provides the regulatory framework for the FIA Formula One World Championship through 2030, while a new agreement for the FIA World Endurance Championship extends its partnership with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) through 2037.

Meanwhile, he added, the commercial rights agreement covering the FIA World Rally Championship and FIA European Rally Championship represents the largest deal in the history of both championships. The extension of the Formula E agreement also supports the long-term future of electric motorsport.

He noted that the FIA has undergone a significant transformation since 2021, particularly in governance and financial performance. The organisation has moved from an operating loss of €24 million to an operating profit of €6.7 million, alongside an exceptional gain of €20 million resulting from the extension of the Formula E agreement. This progress has enabled the FIA to increase investment in its championships, member clubs, officials, road safety, sustainability and mobility.

Looking ahead, Ben Sulayem said the FIA’s priorities for the coming years include strengthening financial sustainability, improving safety, developing regulations that encourage technological innovation, broadening participation and supporting emerging talent. The organisation will also continue expanding into new markets and creating clearer pathways for aspiring competitors to progress from grassroots motorsport to the highest levels of competition.

He added that sustainability has become an integral part of motorsport’s technical and sporting development, from the electric cars competing in Formula E to the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into the FIA’s decision-making processes. These efforts are designed to ensure the sport’s long-term sustainability.

Ben Sulayem stressed that attracting younger generations remains a priority, pointing to the growing proportion of young fans across the FIA’s championships. This trend is driving efforts to develop digital content and expand interactive platforms while preserving the values and heritage on which motorsport was built.

Addressing young people in the UAE and across the Arab region, he encouraged them to take the initiative and pursue opportunities across all areas of motorsport.

He emphasised that the sport needs far more than drivers, with opportunities also available for engineers, technicians, organisers and specialists in technology and data.

''Career opportunities in motorsport are now far greater than they were in the past, he said, urging young people to keep learning, work hard and respect the rules of the sport. The future of motorsport, he concluded, depends on the next generation,'' he concluded.