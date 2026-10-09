FAO selects Emirati Khadija Darwish AlqubaisiaAmong 100 women farmers recognised in global initiative

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has selected Emirati farmer Khadija Darwish Alqubaisi for its “FAO 100 Women Heroes in Agrifood Systems and Rural Development” initiative, launched to mark the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026. Her selection recognises her contributions to smart and sustainable agriculture, her efforts to strengthen women’s participation in the agricultural sector, and her work in sharing agricultural knowledge with students and youth.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Khadija Darwish Alqubaisi’s selection is international recognition of Emirati women’s ability to lead modern agriculture and build productive enterprises that use resources sustainably and serve the needs of society.

Under our nation’s wise leadership, the UAE has adopted a strategic approach that makes women’s empowerment, and investment in their capabilities, a pillar of economic development and national food security. This approach draws strength from the patronage and support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, whose efforts have expanded opportunities for women and strengthened their role in building society and passing knowledge on to future generations.”

She added: “We congratulate Khadija Alqubaisi on this well-deserved recognition and take pride in her record of developing her farm, supporting women farmers and inspiring students and youth. Empowering Emirati women farmers is an investment in the UAE’s capacity to produce food efficiently and sustainably, and in building an innovative and competitive agricultural sector.

At the Ministry, we work with our partners to provide access to training, agricultural extension services and modern technologies, develop women farmers’ production and management skills, and expand opportunities for them to grow their businesses and access markets. These efforts strengthen their contribution to the national economy and give their local achievements wider opportunities for international recognition and visibility.”

Khadija Darwish Alqubaisi is a pioneer in smart and sustainable agriculture in the UAE. She owns Nad Al Dhab farm in Al Ain and is a graduate of the first farmer field school in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf. She has promoted modern agricultural practices and encouraged greater participation by women in the sector. In recognition of her agricultural achievements, she won first place in the Distinguished Female Farmer category at the fourth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award in 2026.

Alqubaisi launched the Khadija Initiative to develop smart and sustainable farms and has involved school students in agricultural awareness programmes to deepen their understanding of farming and its importance to society. Her prominent participation in agricultural exhibitions has also inspired women and young people to explore employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in agriculture and rural development.

This recognition comes amid national efforts to expand women’s participation in agriculture. These include the ‘Empowering Women Farmers’ initiative, launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. The initiative was launched at the First Emirati Women Farmers Forum during the second edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition, held in Al Ain in April 2026.

The forum brought together more than 200 Emirati women farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs to discuss opportunities for developing their businesses and the challenges they face, and to exchange experiences and practical solutions. The exhibition’s second edition also featured an Emirati Women Farmers Corner to showcase their local produce, success stories and experiences, and highlight their contribution to agricultural development and food security. The area provided a space for women farmers to engage directly with the public and introduce their businesses.

In August 2026, the Ministry announced the start of the first phase of its farmer field schools programme for Emirati women farmers under the ‘Empowering Women Farmers’ initiative, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and FAO. The programme uses hands-on learning in farms to build skills in crop and apiary management, alongside record-keeping and the economic evaluation of projects. It helps women farmers make informed decisions and improve the efficiency of their businesses.

FAO’s initiative recognises 100 women from across the agrifood value chain for their contributions to food security, improved livelihoods in rural communities, the protection of natural resources, and the creation of employment and training opportunities. The honourees were selected after the organisation received more than 600 nominations from 131 countries. The nominations underwent an evaluation process that considered geographical balance and the diversity of contributions. The final list was then approved, and the selected women were formally notified.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026, proclaimed by the United Nations to highlight women’s role in agrifood systems and encourage policies and investments that strengthen their participation and expand access to finance, knowledge and services. Showcasing these role models raises awareness of women’s expertise and shares experiences that can help advance agriculture and rural development.

The selected women are due to be honoured at a ceremony at FAO headquarters in Rome on 15 October 2026, as part of the World Food Forum, in recognition of their contributions to agrifood systems and rural development.



