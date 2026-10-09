Russian Export Centre to showcase latest technologies, innovative solutions at WETEX 2026

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Russian Export Centre (REC) will showcase a range of technologies and innovative solutions during the 28th edition of Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Russian Export Centre will highlight 21 companies exhibiting solutions across the energy, water, sustainability and environmental sectors. Their offerings range from protective solutions for overhead power transmission networks, advanced monitoring equipment that enhances operational security, autonomous cleaning robots, environmental and ventilation equipment, construction technologies, underwater equipment for marine resource exploration and filtration technologies for drinking water, seawater and wastewater.

“The growing participation of Russian companies at WETEX supports the creation of new opportunities for companies in high-growth markets worldwide, and enhancing investments in value-added sectors,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Najibullo Jabbori, Chief Representative of the Russian Export Centre (REC) in the UAE, said: “We are particularly proud that, for another year, the Russian Export Centre has organised a unified national pavilion under the ‘Made in Russia’ brand at WETEX.

Our participation here is not merely symbolic. It reflects a deliberate and strategic commitment to the Middle East and North Africa markets. Russian companies present at WETEX 2026 bring much more than products; they bring proven, cutting-edge solutions that align directly with the region’s sustainability goals. From innovative transformer substations and high-voltage equipment to advanced environmental and water treatment technologies, our exhibitors demonstrate the depth of Russia’s engineering capabilities.”

REC, part of the VEB.RF Group, is a state-backed institution that supports Russia’s non-commodity and non-energy exports. It provides companies across a wide range of industries with comprehensive financial and non-financial assistance to help them expand into international markets.

Through its flagship ‘Made in Russia’ initiative, REC advances the global visibility and competitiveness of Russian products. The programme showcases the unique qualities of Russian products, including their sustainability, reliability and technological excellence, thus strengthening global recognition of Russian quality standards.