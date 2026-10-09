Initiative to raise awareness of Pulmonary Fibrosis in UAE launched in Dubai

DUBAI,9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, has premiered a new short film as part of a campaign to raise awareness of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF), two progressive lung conditions that can have a profound impact on patients’ everyday lives.

Hosted in Dubai, the premiere brought together leading pulmonology and rheumatology healthcare professionals, including Dr. Bassam Mahboub, Vice-President of the Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS), and Dr. Shamma Al Nokhatha, President of the Emirates Society for Rheumatology (ESR), to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis and the importance of recognizing its signs earlier.

IPF and PPF are characterized by progressive scarring of the lungs, which causes an irreversible decline in lung function and makes it increasingly difficult for the body to take in oxygen. In IPF, the cause of this scarring is unknown, while PPF can develop in people living with other conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis[vi]. Common symptoms can include a persistent dry cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, which are often mistaken for ageing, tiredness or lack of fitness. As PPF progresses, everyday activities become increasingly difficult and the risk of death increases.

Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim, Near East and UAE, said: “We have been working in respiratory health for generations, and we know that scientific progress must go hand in hand with greater disease awareness and timely diagnosis. Recent developments in pulmonary fibrosis care in the UAE represent important progress for patients and healthcare professionals working to improve disease management. We want to build on this momentum by helping more people recognize the signs of IPF and PPF and seek medical advice earlier, while continuing to advance science and access to innovative healthcare solutions.”

While IPF and PPF are considered rare, together they are estimated to affect up to 9.2 million people worldwide. Their progressive nature makes early recognition particularly important, yet studies suggest that diagnosis can be delayed by one to two years.

Dr. Bassam Mahboub, Vice-President of the Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS), said: “Pulmonary fibrosis care is at an important point of transition. We are moving towards a future where recognizing the disease earlier, strengthening multidisciplinary assessment and acting sooner can become a more consistent part of the patient journey. The challenge now is to make sure that a symptom as easily dismissed as breathlessness becomes a prompt to investigate, rather than a reason to wait. The more we recognize these changes earlier, the better positioned we are to move patients towards the right assessment and appropriate care.”

The awareness initiative comes at a pivotal time for pulmonary fibrosis care in the UAE, following the recent approval of a new treatment option for IPF and PPF. The milestone follows more than a decade without a new treatment demonstrating efficacy in IPF, representing important progress for people living with these progressive diseases.

Dr. Shamma Al Nokhatha, President of the Emirates Society for Rheumatology (ESR), said: “The next chapter in pulmonary fibrosis care should be defined not only by scientific progress, but by how effectively we translate that progress into earlier recognition and better patient journeys. That means strengthening awareness across patients, families and healthcare professionals, and making sure people with persistent symptoms are connected to the right care at the right time. This is where innovation can have its greatest impact for patients.”