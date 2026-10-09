UAE to participate in World Bank Group and IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will participate in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from 12 to 18 October, with Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, leading the Ministry of Finance delegation.

The UAE’s participation reaffirms its continued commitment to contributing actively to shaping the global economic landscape and strengthening international and regional partnerships with financial institutions to address economic shifts and develop sustainable development financing solutions.

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini said: “The Annual Meetings provide a strategic platform for aligning perspectives, deepening international economic dialogue and addressing current shifts in the financial landscape.”

He added that the UAE is keen to use these engagements to build trusted partnerships and highlight innovative financing solutions that support inclusive development and strengthen economic resilience.

“Through our participation, we look forward to exploring ways to strengthen financial and economic cooperation and to contribute actively to discussions on priority issues, including reinforcing global financial stability, financing development, and supporting initiatives aimed at addressing global economic challenges.” Al Hussaini said.

The delegation will participate in a series of high-level events on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings, including the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) Ministers and Governors Meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva; the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting; and the Annual Meetings Plenary Session.

The delegation will also take part in the Meeting of Arab Governors with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, as well as meetings of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) on Global Developments and Prospects.

The programme will also feature the UAE Banks Reception, designed to deepen strategic ties between UAE banks and their regional and international counterparts.

The delegation will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of partner countries to deepen bilateral relations and explore opportunities for financial cooperation.