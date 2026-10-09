UAEREP strengthens global scientific partnerships at Meteorological Technology World Expo in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) participated in the Meteorological Technology World Expo (MTWE) and the WMO Technical Conference on Meteorological and Environmental Instruments and Methods of Observation (TECO) 2026, held from 5 to 8 October 2026 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The participation formed part of the Program’s ongoing efforts to advance international collaboration in atmospheric sciences and rain enhancement research, while exploring emerging technologies and scientific innovations that support the development of more effective and sustainable solutions to global water security challenges.

On the sidelines of MTWE and TECO, the UAEREP delegation held a series of meetings and discussions with experts and representatives of leading scientific institutions and international technology companies to explore the latest advances in atmospheric observation networks, dual-polarisation weather radar systems, remote sensing technologies, high-resolution weather forecasting, atmospheric profiling, hydrological modelling, rainfall analysis and other areas closely linked to rain enhancement research and meteorological sciences.

These discussions generated significant interest among representatives of leading meteorological institutions, technology companies, and research organisations from the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, France, Japan, Slovakia, Italy, Brazil, and the Netherlands, with several stakeholders expressing interest in collaborating on future research initiatives and participating in the program's upcoming Seventh Cycle.

The engagements also provided an important opportunity to showcase the achievements of UAEREP-supported research projects and explore opportunities to develop joint research initiatives with internationally recognised institutions at the forefront of meteorology and atmospheric sciences.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Chairman of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said: "UAEREP’s participation in these two prominent international events reflects the UAE’s commitment to advancing international scientific cooperation and developing innovative solutions to water security challenges.

These engagements provided a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise with leading research institutions and global experts, gain insights into the latest advances in atmospheric observation and measurement technologies, and strengthen partnerships that enhance scientific and operational capabilities in this field.

They also align with NCM’s broader efforts to advance scientific research and accelerate investment in cutting-edge technologies that support science-based, sustainable solutions to water scarcity and climate-related challenges."

For his part, Dr. Ahmad Al Kamali, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) and Acting Head of Cloud Seeding Operations at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), said: “UAEREP continues to foster a globally connected research ecosystem built on knowledge exchange, multidisciplinary collaboration and scientific excellence.

Through this approach, the Program seeks to accelerate the development of promising technologies and advance the transition from scientific research to practical applications that support water security and long-term sustainability. Our participation in these international events underscored this priority by providing an opportunity to engage with leading research institutions, technology innovators and experts in atmospheric and meteorological sciences."

The program's engagements in the Netherlands concluded with a visit to the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) in Utrecht, where it met with Prof. Dr Maarten van Aalst, Director General and Chief Science Officer of KNMI, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in weather and climate sciences, high-resolution modelling, satellite-based Earth observation, early warning systems, expert exchange and participation in international research initiatives. The visit included a tour of KNMI's Weather Room and Monitoring Field, alongside scientific discussions on topics related to rain enhancement research and atmospheric sciences.