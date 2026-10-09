SEWA completes water connections for 870 new requests in Q3 2026

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), announced connections for 870 new applications, In the third quarter of 2026, the Water Department at Sharjah Electricity.

Engineer Faisal Al Serkal, Head of the Water Department, said the most connections were made in the residential sector, 290 residential villas, followed by the commercial sector with 304 connections, and then the industrial sector with 141. The accomplishments also comprised connections for temporary structures, government buildings, agricultural facilities, and other categories.