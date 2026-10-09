Dubai Police, MBRHE join forces to bring Smart Police Stations closer to residents’ homes

DUBAI, 9th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to introduce Smart Police Stations (SPS) within residential communities, making police services more accessible to residents without the need to travel to traditional service centres.

The agreement covers existing and future residential developments managed by MBRHE and forms part of Dubai’s wider efforts to expand digital government services and improve quality of life.

The MoU was signed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, CEO of MBRHE.

Lt. General Al Marri said the partnership reflects the importance of cooperation between government entities in creating safer, more convenient communities.

He explained that Dubai Police is working towards a model in which police services are available closer to where people live, rather than requiring residents to visit traditional service centres.

“We are moving beyond the traditional approach of waiting for customers to visit service centres. Our aim is to bring police services closer to their homes, making them part of everyday life while keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid urban growth and development,” he said.

He added that the initiative supports government priorities to enhance quality of life, strengthen security and stability, and make essential services easier for community members to access.

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi said the agreement reflects MBRHE’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships and improving services within residential communities.

He explained that the partnership will contribute to safer and more stable living environments while supporting the quality of life of Emirati families.

“Through this partnership, we aim to integrate smart services into residential communities and make them easier for residents to access, in line with Dubai’s digital transformation ambitions,” he said.

He added that the initiative supports the establishment’s efforts to develop integrated residential communities that meet the needs and future aspirations of UAE nationals.

Under the MoU, Dubai Police and MBRHE will cooperate to establish Smart Police Stations within the establishment’s existing and future residential communities.

The partnership also includes developing promotional plans to raise awareness of current and planned Smart Police Stations and encourage residents to use the services available.